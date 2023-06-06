UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Online Platforms To Label Content Created By AI - Commission

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The European Union has urged online platforms to label content created by artificial intelligence, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Monday.

"Signatories who have services with a potential to disseminate AI-generated disinformation should in turn put in place technology to recognize such content and clearly label this to users," Jourova told reporters during the meeting in Brussels.

Jourova made such a request to companies that had joined the voluntary agreement on combating disinformation.

The European Union's Code of Practice on Disinformation has currently 44 signatories, including the giants in the sector such as Google, microsoft, TikTok and Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

