EU Urges Probe Into Reported Mass Graves At Gaza Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The European Union on Wednesday backed a United Nations demand for an independent probe into the reported discovery of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals destroyed in Israeli sieges.
"This is something that forces us to call for an independent investigation of all the suspicions and all the circumstances, because indeed it creates the impression that there might have been violations of international human rights committed," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.
"That's why it's important to have independent investigation and to ensure accountability."
The UN rights office said Tuesday international investigators should be involved in a probe into the discovery of the bodies.
The UN rights office said it was "horrified" by the destruction of Gaza's two biggest hospitals, Al-Shifa in Gaza City and the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.
Gaza's Civil Defence agency said Tuesday that health workers uncovered nearly 340 bodies of people allegedly killed and buried by Israeli forces at the Nasser complex.
Israel's army called claims that its troops had buried bodies during its operation at Nasser "baseless and unfounded".
The army has said around 200 militants were killed, and weapons stockpiles recovered, during its operation at Al-Shifa.
Around 30 bodies were reported found buried in two graves in the Al-Shifa courtyard.
Hospitals, which have protection under international law, have repeatedly come under Israeli bombardment over more than six months of war in Gaza.
Israel has accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of using medical facilities as command centres and to hold hostages abducted during its attack inside Israel on October 7 which set off the war. Hamas has denied the claims.
The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,170 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
In retaliation, Israel launched a military offensive that has killed at least 34,183 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
More Stories From World
-
N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide stalled EU talks32 minutes ago
-
Haaland ruled out of Man City's crucial trip to Brighton32 minutes ago
-
Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital32 minutes ago
-
Thousands in heatwave-hit Bangladesh pray for rain1 hour ago
-
Gucci owner Kering's shares sink after profit warning1 hour ago
-
Extreme heat scorches Southeast Asia, bringing school closures and warnings1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi greets China on Space Day2 hours ago
-
Mass cancellations loom despite French air union calling off strike2 hours ago
-
Record-breaking London stocks spearhead global rally2 hours ago
-
'City Hunter' manga hero drops the sexism for new live-action film2 hours ago
-
Russian deputy defence minister held over bribery accusations2 hours ago
-
Danger warning issued for Bangkok as extreme heat bites2 hours ago