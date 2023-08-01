EU Urges Russia Not to Use Drone Attacks on Moscow as Pretext for Escalation in Ukraine

The European Union calls on Russia not to use the recent drone attacks on Moscow as an excuse for further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The European Union calls on Russia not to use the recent drone attacks on Moscow as an excuse for further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the reports about the drones allegedly flying over Moscow Region. We do not know the origins, the circumstances or other details ... Russia must not use this as a pretext for further escalation," Massrali told a briefing.

The spokesperson also questioned the credibility of Russia's reports of these drone attacks as Moscow allegedly "heavily manipulates any sort of information."

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses on Monday night, but one hit a skyscraper housing government ministries in the Moscow-City business center, the same tower that was targeted on Sunday.

No casualties were reported after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, adding that two drones were shot down, and the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the business center. Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied the attack.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is compromising the United States by conducting terrorist attacks against civil infrastructure, trying to blackmail the White House to receive more assistance.