EU Urges Russia to Cooperate With OPCW in Navalny Case for Impartial Probe - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The European Union urges Russia to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to ensure an impartial international investigation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny. ...

The European Union calls upon the Russian Federation to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to ensure an impartial international investigation," the statement says.

The EU is calling for an international response to the situation with Navalny and reserves the right to impose sanctions, Borrell added.

The EU will continue to closely monitor the situation and consider possible implications, he said.