UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Russia To Cooperate With OPCW In Navalny Case For Impartial Probe - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU Urges Russia to Cooperate With OPCW in Navalny Case for Impartial Probe - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The European Union urges Russia to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny to ensure an impartial international investigation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny. ...

The European Union calls upon the Russian Federation to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to ensure an impartial international investigation," the statement says.

The EU is calling for an international response to the situation with Navalny and reserves the right to impose sanctions, Borrell added.

The EU will continue to closely monitor the situation and consider possible implications, he said.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

1 minute ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

14 minutes ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

14 minutes ago

UNGA holds first in-person session since March, wi ..

14 minutes ago

Stoltenberg to Convene NATO Meeting on Friday to D ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.