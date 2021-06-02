UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Russia To Free Leader Of Outlawed NGO Open Russia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:30 AM

EU Urges Russia to Free Leader of Outlawed NGO Open Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The European Union called on Russia on Tuesday to free Andrei Pivovarov, the former leader of a nonprofit that is suspected of ties to ex-Yukos chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Pivovarov said on Telegram on Monday that he had been removed from a plane in St. Petersburg. His lawyers told Sputnik that he is accused of campaigning for Open Russia on social media in August, years after it was labeled as "undesirable" by the Russian government.

"The European Union calls on the Russian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Mr Pivovarov. The EU once again urges the Russian authorities to repeal the legislation on 'undesirable organisations,'" an EU External Action Service spokesperson said in a statement.

The EU argued that Pivovarov's detention followed a pattern of cases that pointed to "shrinking space for civil society, the opposition and critical voices as well as independent media" in Russia.

Sources told Sputnik that Pivovarov will appear before a judge on Wednesday, who will decide whether he should be released ahead of the trial. Russian prosecutors will ask the judge to keep him in custody. He faces between two and six years in jail.

