EU Urges Russia to Reconsider Decision to Suspend Participation in Grain Deal - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The European Union calls on Russia to reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the grain deal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The deal is in force until November 19.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision," Borrell said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.