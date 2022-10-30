UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Russia To Reconsider Decision To Suspend Participation In Grain Deal - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

EU Urges Russia to Reconsider Decision to Suspend Participation in Grain Deal - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The European Union calls on Russia to reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the grain deal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The deal is in force until November 19.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision," Borrell said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Twitter European Union July November Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target for Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.