EU Urges Russia to Resume Trilateral Consultations With Netherlands, Australia on MH17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The EU leaders are calling on Russia to resume trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia on the 2014 crash of the MH17 plane, the conclusions of the EU summit said Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that the Netherlands' lawsuit against Russia in connection with the plane crash, which was lodged with the European Court of the Human Rights, rendered further trilateral consultations pointless.

"The European Council calls upon the Russian Federation to continue the trilateral negotiations between Australia, the Netherlands and the Russian Federation with regard to the downing of flight MH17," the summit conclusions read.