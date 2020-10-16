UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Russia To Resume Trilateral Consultations With Netherlands, Australia On MH17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

EU Urges Russia to Resume Trilateral Consultations With Netherlands, Australia on MH17

The EU leaders are calling on Russia to resume trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia on the 2014 crash of the MH17 plane, the conclusions of the EU summit said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The EU leaders are calling on Russia to resume trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia on the 2014 crash of the MH17 plane, the conclusions of the EU summit said Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that the Netherlands' lawsuit against Russia in connection with the plane crash, which was lodged with the European Court of the Human Rights, rendered further trilateral consultations pointless.

"The European Council calls upon the Russian Federation to continue the trilateral negotiations between Australia, the Netherlands and the Russian Federation with regard to the downing of flight MH17," the summit conclusions read.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Netherlands Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

57 minutes ago

4 Afghan nationals allegedly involved in dacoities ..

24 seconds ago

Bulgaria Cuts Coronavirus Self-Isolation Regime Fr ..

26 seconds ago

Macron says UK 'in particular' needs more effort f ..

28 seconds ago

Police reunites 8-year-old boy with family

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.