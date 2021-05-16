UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Russia To Revise Decision On 'Unfriendly States' List - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The European Union has called on Moscow to revise its decision regarding Russia's list of unfriendly countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"We call on Russia to review its decision, to avoid a further deterioration of our relationship that is already under strain.

The EU will continue to coordinate its position with its partners," Borrell said in a statement.

The bloc deplored the publication of measures in response to "Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States," slamming "the allegations of unfriendly actions as unfounded."

