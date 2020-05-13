UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Sides To Libyan Conflict To Protect Civilians - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

EU Urges Sides to Libyan Conflict to Protect Civilians - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union calls on all sides involved in the Libyan conflict to ensure safety of civilians, in particular migrants and refugees, and respect international humanitarian law, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United Nations, too, renewed calls for truce in the north African nation amid the holy month of Ramadan. It comes after rocket strikes hit the Tripoli airport and the district where residences of Italian and Turkish ambassadors to Libya are based. Rome said that two people had died in the latter attack and blamed it on the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which strongly refuted the claims.

"The European Union demands that all parties act responsibly and immediately cease the fighting all over Libya ... The European Union urges all parties to protect civilians, including migrants and refugees, by allowing and facilitating a safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and services to all those affected," Borrell said in a statement.

All the conflicting sides "must respect international law, including international humanitarian law," and "those who violate it will be held accountable," he added.

The top diplomat also reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to enforce the UN arms embargo in Libya with its naval force Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in the country's west. The LNA aims to drive away the Turkish-backed GNA from Tripoli.

In late April, the LNA said it was withdrawing from the 2015 Skhirat Political Agreement, which produced the GNA, and would take control of the country, something opposed by the western-based government.

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations European Union Died Tripoli Rome Libya April 2015 All From Government Refugee Agreement Top Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.