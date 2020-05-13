EU Urges Sides to Libyan Conflict to Protect Civilians - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The European Union calls on all sides involved in the Libyan conflict to ensure safety of civilians, in particular migrants and refugees, and respect international humanitarian law, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United Nations, too, renewed calls for truce in the north African nation amid the holy month of Ramadan. It comes after rocket strikes hit the Tripoli airport and the district where residences of Italian and Turkish ambassadors to Libya are based. Rome said that two people had died in the latter attack and blamed it on the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which strongly refuted the claims.

"The European Union demands that all parties act responsibly and immediately cease the fighting all over Libya ... The European Union urges all parties to protect civilians, including migrants and refugees, by allowing and facilitating a safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and services to all those affected," Borrell said in a statement.

All the conflicting sides "must respect international law, including international humanitarian law," and "those who violate it will be held accountable," he added.

The top diplomat also reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to enforce the UN arms embargo in Libya with its naval force Operation IRINI in the Mediterranean.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in the country's west. The LNA aims to drive away the Turkish-backed GNA from Tripoli.

In late April, the LNA said it was withdrawing from the 2015 Skhirat Political Agreement, which produced the GNA, and would take control of the country, something opposed by the western-based government.