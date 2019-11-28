UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Spain, Belgium To Adopt Proper Program For Radioactive Waste Management

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The European Commission on Wednesday called on Spain and Belgium to adopt proper national programs for radioactive waste management that comply with EU laws to avoid legal action.

"The Commission has decided today to send reasoned opinions to Belgium and Spain for failing to adopt a national programme for radioactive waste management compliant with certain requirements of the Spent Fuel and Radioactive Waste Directive (Council Directive 2011/70/Euratom)," the commission said in a statement.

The directive sets a framework that will ensure the responsible and safe management of radioactive waste to protect workers and other people from the dangers caused by ionizing radiation.

"If Belgium and Spain do not act within the next two months, the Commission may refer these two Member States to the Court of Justice of the EU," the statement added.

Radioactive waste comes from the production of energy in nuclear power plants or other uses of radioactive materials for research, agricultural, industrial or medical purposes.

