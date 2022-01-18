UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Sudanese Military Authorities To End Violence, De-Escalate Tensions - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Union has called on Sudanese military-led government to refrain from violence and to make utmost efforts to de-escalate tensions after reports that seven demonstrators died during protests on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The European Union has supported the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people from the start and will do so in the future with all means at its disposal. We call upon the military authorities to make their utmost efforts to de-escalate tensions. Avoiding further loss of life is of the essence," Borrell's statement read.

Borrell added that authorities in Sudan have been limiting the freedom of expression and gathering since the coup d'etat on October 25. The diplomat added that Sudanese government revoked Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera Mubasher's license on Sunday, journalists and activist are being detained while the military use disproportionate force against them.

All these actions show that new authorities in Sudan are not ready to find a peaceful solution to the issue and that puts the country "on a pathway from peace and stability," Borrell concluded.

On October 25, Sudanese military, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, overthrown Sudanese government in a military coup. Many pro-government activists and supporters, ministers, as well as journalists and human rights defenders were arrested after the coup. Sudanese nationals have been protesting against the country's military authorities ever since. The EU, the United States and other Western countries refused to recognize the transition of power. On October 26, the African Union suspended Sudan's membership.

