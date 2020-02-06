EU Urges Syrian Conflict Parties to Not Bomb Civilians, Ensure Humanitarian Corridors

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The European Union urges all parties to the Syrian conflict to end the bombardment of civilians and civilian infrastructure amid escalation and ensure access of the humanitarian aid providers to the Syrian people, EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Past several days saw the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib escalate amid clashes between the Syrian and Turkish forces and a parallel intensification of attacks by terrorists.

"Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-west Syria must stop. The European Union urges all parties to the conflict to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance and to respect the rules and obligations of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians," the statement read.

The escalation has resulted in what Borrell and Lenarcic described as the "indiscriminate killings of hundreds of civilians," saying that attacks continue hitting civilian targets in densely populated areas, medical facilities and facilities hosting internally displaced people.

According to the statement, the only path Brussels' text deemed acceptable for the Syrian crisis settlement was through "a credible and inclusive UN-facilitated political solution pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015)."

Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted by the UNSC on December 18, 2015. It outlines a road map and timetable for the peace process in Syria, including an immediate ceasefire by the conflict parties and a UN-administered democratic election to be held within 18 months pursuant to the adoption of the new constitution.