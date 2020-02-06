UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Syrian Conflict Parties To Not Bomb Civilians, Ensure Humanitarian Corridors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:21 PM

EU Urges Syrian Conflict Parties to Not Bomb Civilians, Ensure Humanitarian Corridors

The European Union urges all parties to the Syrian conflict to end the bombardment of civilians and civilian infrastructure amid escalation and ensure access of the humanitarian aid providers to the Syrian people, EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The European Union urges all parties to the Syrian conflict to end the bombardment of civilians and civilian infrastructure amid escalation and ensure access of the humanitarian aid providers to the Syrian people, EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Past several days saw the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib escalate amid clashes between the Syrian and Turkish forces and a parallel intensification of attacks by terrorists.

"Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-west Syria must stop. The European Union urges all parties to the conflict to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance and to respect the rules and obligations of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians," the statement read.

The escalation has resulted in what Borrell and Lenarcic described as the "indiscriminate killings of hundreds of civilians," saying that attacks continue hitting civilian targets in densely populated areas, medical facilities and facilities hosting internally displaced people.

According to the statement, the only path Brussels' text deemed acceptable for the Syrian crisis settlement was through "a credible and inclusive UN-facilitated political solution pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015)."

Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted by the UNSC on December 18, 2015. It outlines a road map and timetable for the peace process in Syria, including an immediate ceasefire by the conflict parties and a UN-administered democratic election to be held within 18 months pursuant to the adoption of the new constitution.

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Syria European Union Road Brussels Idlib December 2015 All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

Jahangir Tareen meets Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Ch ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 06 Feb 2020

1 minute ago

No chance of PML-Q deserting PTI: Ch Sarwar

1 minute ago

Coronavirus will not stop economic cooperation wit ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.