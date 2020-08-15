UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Turkey To Engage In Dialogue On East Med - Borrell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) EU foreign ministers have called on Turkey to engage in dialogue with Greece and Cyprus over maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday.

"Eastern Med: Full solidarity w/ Greece&Cyprus; calling Turkey for immediate deescalation and reengaging in dialogue," Josep Borrell tweeted after a 27-nation video conference.

Turkey has sent a survey ship to explore gas and oil reserves in the disputed waters in the Mediterranean, angering Greece, which lays a rival claim to the area.

A Turkish warship escorting the Oruc Reis research vessel reportedly collided this week with a Greek frigate that was following the group as it sailed between Cyprus, an EU member, and the Greek island of Crete.

