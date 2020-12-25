EU Urges Turkey to Free Kurdish Politician Demirtas, Rights Defender Kavala

The European Union called on Turkey on Friday to free Kurdish opposition politician Selahattin Demirtas and human rights advocate Osman Kavala as proof of its commitment to democratic values

"As a candidate country and long-standing member of the Council of Europe, Turkey urgently needs to make concrete and sustained progress in the respect of fundamental rights... This includes the swift implementation by the Turkish judiciary of the European Court of Human Rights judgements and the release of Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas as a matter of urgency," a press release read.

The Strasbourg-based court told Turkey on Tuesday to free Demirtas, who has been in detention since 2016. The former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic party is serving four years and eight months in prison on terrorist propaganda charges.

The same court has been seeking Kavala's release. A Turkish court ruled last week to extend the detention of the minority rights defender and philanthropist who is accused of a role in the 2016 coup attempt. He has been in pre-trial custody since 2017.