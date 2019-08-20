UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Turkey To Respect 'Democratic Outcome' Of Mayoral Vote

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

EU Urges Turkey to Respect 'Democratic Outcome' of Mayoral Vote

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The European Union called on Turkey on Monday to respect the results of the regional elections after it suspended three mayors over alleged ties to an outlawed Kurdish group.

The mayors in the Kurdish-majority southeastern cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van were replaced with state appointees after being accused of having links to the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party.

"The replacement of Selcuk Mızraklı, Bedia Ozgokce Ertan and Ahmet Turk by state governors is of serious concern as it puts the respect of the democratic outcomes of the 31 March elections into question," EU Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.

Separately, Turkish police arrested 418 people in 29 provinces on the same accusations.

Kocijancic warned that dismissals and detentions of local politicians "deprive voters of political representation at local level, and seriously risk damaging local democracy."

She said that while the European Union recognized Turkey's legitimate right to fight terrorism it expected that Ankara would ensure fundamental freedoms, and urged the government to revive a "credible political process."

Related Topics

Police Turkey Democracy European Union Same Diyarbakir Mardin Van Ankara March Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

21 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

21 minutes ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

38 minutes ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

56 minutes ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

56 minutes ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.