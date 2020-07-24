EU Urges US to Lift Airbus Tariffs After Axing 'Illegal' Subsidies

The European Union urges the United States to scrap tariffs on European goods slapped as part of the longstanding Airbus dispute as the plane manufacturer eliminates the subsidies deemed illegal by the World Trade Organization (WTO), Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan said on Friday

MOSCOW/MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The European Union urges the United States to scrap tariffs on European goods slapped as part of the longstanding Airbus dispute as the plane manufacturer eliminates the subsidies deemed illegal by the World Trade Organization (WTO), Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, France and Spain agreed with Airbus to amend the A350 Repayable Launch Investment contracts in a bid to put an end to the tariff dispute with the US and ensure full compliance with WTO requirements.

"I welcome Airbus's decision to ensure full compliance with @wto rulings. This removes any grounds for U.S. to maintain its countermeasures on EU exports + makes a strong case for rapid settlement of the long-running dispute," Hogan tweeted.

The official reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to a "negotiated settlement" of the dispute, "the longest in the history of the WTO."

"In the absence of a settlement, the EU will be ready to fully avail itself of its own sanction rights.

The WTO will soon issue its arbitration decision in the parallel case of the EU against the United States on certain unlawful subsidies to Boeing, where the Appellate Body had found the US to be in breach of its WTO obligations," he warned.

The Spanish foreign minister has joined the call to remove the tariffs.

"Dispute with the United States over Airbus: the EU has complied, there is no reason for American sanctions on European exports, we ask to lift the sanctions on Spanish products," Arancha Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

In October, the US was given a go-ahead to impose levies on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods after the WTO ruled in Washington's favor in the battle over Airbus subsidies. The world trade watchdog's arbitrator is expected to rule on Europe's complaint against US subsidies to Boeing in the coming weeks.