EU Urges US to Refrain From Resuming Federal Executions - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The European Union calls on the United States to reconsider its decision on reintroducing capital punishment at a Federal level, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

Federal executions are set to resume in the US starting next Monday after 17-year hiatus, according to the US Justice Department.

"We urge the U.S.

administration to reconsider and not proceed with the federal executions due to take place starting on 13 July. This decision runs counter to the overall trend in the United States and worldwide to abolish the death penalty, either by law or in practice," Stano said in a statement.

In July 2019, Attorney General William Barr announced that the government would resume federal executions. A year later, four federal death-row inmates were scheduled to be executed for child murder.