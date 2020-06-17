EU urges US to reverse 'unacceptable' ICC sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Union on Tuesday urged Washington to reverse its "unacceptable and unprecedented" sanctions on International Criminal Court officials investigating US troops.

"The European Union expresses grave concern about the announced measures and reconfirms its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court," EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.