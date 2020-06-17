UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges US To Reverse 'unacceptable' ICC Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

EU urges US to reverse 'unacceptable' ICC sanctions

The European Union on Tuesday urged Washington to reverse its "unacceptable and unprecedented" sanctions on International Criminal Court officials investigating US troops

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Union on Tuesday urged Washington to reverse its "unacceptable and unprecedented" sanctions on International Criminal Court officials investigating US troops.

"The European Union expresses grave concern about the announced measures and reconfirms its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court," EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Related Topics

Washington European Union Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.