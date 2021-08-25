EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :EU leaders urged US President Joe Biden at Tuesday's G7 video conference to continue to secure Kabul airport until operations to evacuate vulnerable Afghans are complete.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said European leaders had urged their "American friends" to "secure the airport as long as necessary to complete the operations and ensure a fair and equitable access to the airport for all nationals entitled to evacuation".