EU Urges US To Think Again On WHO Split

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

EU urges US to think again on WHO split

The European Union on Saturday called on the United States to "reconsider" the decision to severe ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The European Union on Saturday called on the United States to "reconsider" the decision to severe ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future," Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a joint statement.

"For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed....We urge the US to reconsider its announced decision."

