EU Urges Venezuela To Reverse Decision Declaring Mission Head Persona Non Grata

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

EU Urges Venezuela to Reverse Decision Declaring Mission Head Persona Non Grata

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The European Union regrets the Venezuelan authorities' decision to declare the head of the bloc's delegation in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante, persona non grata and calls for its reversal, an EU spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Caracas announced the decision earlier in the day in response to Brussels' recent move to add 19 Venezuelan officials to an EU sanctions list over their roles in "undermining democracy and rule of law" in the country.

"The EU profoundly regrets this decision, which will only lead to further international isolation of Venezuela.

We call for this decision to be reversed. Venezuela will only overcome its ongoing crisis through negotiation and dialogue, to which the EU is fully committed but which this decision undermines directly," the spokesperson said.

The EU sanctioned some Venezuelan officials following parliamentary elections held in the Latin American country in early December. President Nicolas Maduro's party, Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, won over 91 percent of the vote, securing 253 out of 277 seats. According to the bloc, the voting process fell short of international standards and was a "missed opportunity for freedom."

More Stories From World

