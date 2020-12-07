EU Urges Venezuela to Start Transition Period, Offers Support - Borrell

The European Union urges Venezuela to start a transition period to resolve the political crisis and is ready to help it in this process, EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union urges Venezuela to start a transition period to resolve the political crisis and is ready to help it in this process, EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday.

"We want to use this opportunity to stress that Venezuela needs a political solution to end a current impasse and to allow for the delivery of the urgent required humanitarian assistance to its people. The EU calls on the Venezuelan authorities and leaders to prioritize the interests of Venezuelan people and to urgently come together to start a Venezuelan-led transition process," Borrell told a press conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The EU is "ready to support such a process," the top diplomat added.

On Sunday, Venezuela held parliamentary elections, which were boycotted by an opposition group.