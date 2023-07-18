EU, Uruguay Agree to Boost Cooperation on Renewable Energy - European Commission

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union and Uruguay have agreed to boost their cooperation on renewable energy by signing an agreement on joint projects in the sphere, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Today, the EU and Uruguay have decided to step up their cooperation in pursuing the clean energy transition. At the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Uruguay's Minister for Foreign Affairs Francisco Bustillo Bonasso signed a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy, energy efficiency and renewable hydrogen," the commission said in a statement.

The cooperation agreement was reached as part of the EU Global Gateway investment framework for Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the statement.

"The EU and Uruguay share the ambition to boost the use of renewable energy sources, in line with our ambitious climate goals. We are aligned on the need for a rules-based, transparent, and undistorted global hydrogen market with reliable international standards and certification schemes to support the clean energy transition," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, according to the statement.

A review of definitions, methodologies, sustainability rules, certification systems, and measures to increase energy efficiency are among the areas of cooperation listed in the memorandum of understanding.

Both the EU and Uruguay are parties to the Paris Accords and announced their goal to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

