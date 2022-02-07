WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The European Union and the United States said in a joint statement in Monday that they have reaffirmed their commitment to avert any potential risks to the energy supply in Europe.

"The EU and the United States affirmed their commitment to proactively cooperate to address any potential risks related to energy supply in the EU and its neighborhood.

This cooperation endeavors to focus on avoiding energy and resource supply disruptions and improving diversification of energy suppliers, fuel types in line with our net-zero targets, and means of transport," the statement said.