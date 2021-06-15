UrduPoint.com
EU, US Agree On Joint Vaccine Task Force - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States have agreed to establish a joint vaccine task force to aid the goal of vaccinating at least two-thirds of the global population by the end of next year, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is clear. We want to vaccinate at least two thirds of the world's population by the end of 2022. The joint EU-US COVID manufacturing and supply chain task force will help achieve this goal by boosting global vaccine production and keeping supply chains open," Michel said at a press conference.

