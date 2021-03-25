EU, US Agree to Coordinate Actions Toward 'Confrontational' Russia - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Top EU and US diplomats discussed Russia's "confrontational behavior" and agreed to coordinate their approach toward Moscow, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We agreed to coordinate our efforts in addressing Russia's confrontational behavior and encourage Russia to abandon this path.

We continue to stand ready to engage with Russia on issues of common interest," Borrell said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Blinken has been in Brussels since Tuesday and has already taken part in a two-day meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, and also announced his desire to hold talks with the heads of EU institutions. Blinken met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and also had talks with Borrell.