EU, US Ambassadors Praise Serbia for Supporting Declaration on Election in Belarus

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The ambassadors of the United States and the European Union on Wednesday welcomed Serbia's alignment with the EU declaration on the Belarusian presidential election.

On August 11, the High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles issued a declaration on behalf of the bloc condemning the actions of the Belarusian authorities. The candidate countries, including Serbia, aligned themselves with the declaration as well.

"I welcome [Serbia] for joining [the European Union's] Declaration on Presidential Elections in Belarus," EU Ambassador Sem Fabrizi tweeted.

His sentiment has been echoed by his US counterpart, Anthony Godfrey.

"Nice to see that Serbia stands with its European surrounding," Godfrey tweeted.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, according to official figures. Over 6,700 people have been detained during just the first several days of protests, according to official figures, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers.