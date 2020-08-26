UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, US Ambassadors Praise Serbia For Supporting Declaration On Election In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

EU, US Ambassadors Praise Serbia for Supporting Declaration on Election in Belarus

The ambassadors of the United States and the European Union on Wednesday welcomed Serbia's alignment with the EU declaration on the Belarusian presidential election

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The ambassadors of the United States and the European Union on Wednesday welcomed Serbia's alignment with the EU declaration on the Belarusian presidential election.

On August 11, the High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles issued a declaration on behalf of the bloc condemning the actions of the Belarusian authorities. The candidate countries, including Serbia, aligned themselves with the declaration as well.

"I welcome [Serbia] for joining [the European Union's] Declaration on Presidential Elections in Belarus," EU Ambassador Sem Fabrizi tweeted.

His sentiment has been echoed by his US counterpart, Anthony Godfrey.

"Nice to see that Serbia stands with its European surrounding," Godfrey tweeted.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, according to official figures. Over 6,700 people have been detained during just the first several days of protests, according to official figures, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Election Injured Vote European Union Nice Belarus United States Serbia August

Recent Stories

FinTech &amp; HealthTech investments in Dubai and ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 57,419 COVID-19 tests, an ..

13 minutes ago

Emirati women are key drivers of future economy: J ..

13 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi reviews e-connectivity system use ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Police introduces &#039;Global Police Indica ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Police 999 and 901 celebrate Emirati Women&# ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.