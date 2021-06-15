EU, US Call on UNSC to Ensure Humanitarian Access to Syria

The European Union and the United States call on the United Nations Security Council to ensure humanitarian access to Syria amid the crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement issued after the EU-US summit on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States call on the United Nations Security Council to ensure humanitarian access to Syria amid the crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement issued after the EU-US summit on Tuesday.

"In light of the growing humanitarian needs across Syria and the COVID 19 pandemic, we call on the UN Security Council to ensure that humanitarian aid can reach all people in need in Syria, including through cross border and cross line operations," the statement read.