EU, US Concerned by 'Vicious Cycle of Violence' in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The European Union and the United States are both concerned over the "vicious cycle of violence" in Israel, urging for a resolution over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as soon as possible, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We shared our concerns about the vicious cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. The latest developments painfully demonstrate that the path towards a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently needed," Borrell said after a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas. More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023, including 17 children and one woman.