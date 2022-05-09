EU, US Consider Holding High-Level Summit End of June - Source

Brussels and Washington are planning to hold a high-level summit with the participation of US President Joe Biden in June following the NATO Madrid summit, a EU official told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Brussels and Washington are planning to hold a high-level summit with the participation of US President Joe Biden in June following the NATO Madrid summit, a EU official told Sputnik on Monday.

The EU-US summit will focus on the security in Europe in the new environment, support and reconstruction of Ukraine and further US energy assistance to EU, the source said.

The official added that the EU-US summit is likely to be held after NATO June summit in Madrid.

At the NATO summit in June two European countries, Finland and Sweden, are expected to announce their formal decision to join the alliance.