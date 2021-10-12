EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special delegations of the European Union and the United States are holding a meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Doha on Tuesday, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Special delegations of the European Union and the United States are holding a meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Doha on Tuesday, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

"A group of US and European special representatives for Afghanistan are meeting with the representatives of the interim government in Doha," Massrali told a press conference, adding that the meeting is informal and "does not constitute a recognition of the interim government of Afghanistan".