UrduPoint.com

EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban In Qatar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:48 PM

EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qatar

Special delegations of the European Union and the United States are holding a meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Doha on Tuesday, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Special delegations of the European Union and the United States are holding a meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in Doha on Tuesday, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

"A group of US and European special representatives for Afghanistan are meeting with the representatives of the interim government in Doha," Massrali told a press conference, adding that the meeting is informal and "does not constitute a recognition of the interim government of Afghanistan".

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia European Union Doha United States Government

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

57 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

58 seconds ago
 Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government

Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government

1 minute ago
 Traders ask govt to restore gas supply for small i ..

Traders ask govt to restore gas supply for small industrial units

1 minute ago
 South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on D ..

South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on Denuclearization

3 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single nationa ..

Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single national curriculum

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.