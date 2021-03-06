EU, US Freeze Tariffs for 4 Months Due to Airbus-Boeing WTO Disputes - Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The European Union and the United States have agreed to suspend all duties related to disputes in the WTO over Airbus and Boeing for an initial period of 4 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"Glad to speak to @POTUS @JoeBiden this afternoon. As a fresh start for our partnership we agreed to suspend all tariffs related to the Airbus-Boeing disputes on aircraft & non-aircraft products for an initial period of 4 months. We also committed to solving these disputes," von der Leyen said on Twitter.