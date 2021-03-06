EU, US Freeze Tariffs Over Airbus-Boeing WTO Disputes for 4 Months - Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The European Union and the United States have agreed to suspend all duties related to disputes in the WTO over Airbus and Boeing for an initial period of four months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"Glad to speak to @POTUS @JoeBiden this afternoon. As a fresh start for our partnership we agreed to suspend all tariffs related to the Airbus-Boeing disputes on aircraft & non-aircraft products for an initial period of 4 months. We also committed to solving these disputes," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

European Commission Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has welcomed the agreement as a "reset in our relationship with our biggest and economically most important partner."

Von der Leyen also used the phone call to invite President Biden to the Global Health Summit, which is slated to take place in Rome on May 21.

According to the commission chief, it will help "better prepare the world to face future pandemics and improve health security worldwide."