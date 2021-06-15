UrduPoint.com
EU, US Make Progress On Trade Disputes During Tuesday's Summit - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU, US Make Progress on Trade Disputes During Tuesday's Summit - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States managed to reach some progress on their trade disputes at the summit held on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Earlier in the day, US Trade Representative r Katherine Tai announced that the US and the bloc eventually reached an agreement to end the 16-year dispute over subsidies to plane makers Boeing and Airbus, with tariffs set to be suspended for five years.

"We are happy to announce the excellent news about our trade disputes," Michel said at a press conference after the EU-US summit.

