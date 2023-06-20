EU, US Mediation in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Seeks to Interfere in Region - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The actions of the European Union and the United States in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan are aimed at interfering in regional affairs and infringing on Russia's legitimate interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, in what the United States is doing now, and in what the European Union is doing now, we see more of a desire to interfere in the region, a desire to press the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation and a desire to establish itself as a force that will play an almost decisive role here than to help negotiate," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk.

Moscow is not against other international players' attempts at mediation, the minister said, adding that such initiatives should pursue the goal of ensuring agreements that will reflect the balance of interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and states.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

