EU-US Partnership To Be Priority Of Poland's EU Presidency - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

EU-US Partnership to Be Priority of Poland's EU Presidency - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The strategic partnership between the European Union and the United States will be the most important topic of Poland's presidency in the EU in 2025, Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"When Poland takes over the EU presidency in less than two years, we will make the transatlantic partnership, partnership and union of the EU and the US the most important point of the presidency," Morawiecki said prior to his departure to the US, adding that "the alliance with the United States is the absolute foundation of our security."

He also noted that Poland's security relies on economic and defense cooperation with the United States, and the purpose of the current visit is to strengthen this partnership.

"First of all, I want to confirm and expand our military contracts, which are the foundation of our future security. I will not only visit production facilities, but also discuss financial issues.

Everyone knows that the order itself is not the most difficult part. It is more difficult to design financing in such a way that this order is implemented at the appropriate time. Such negotiations will be conducted on the US financial market, and I will take part in them," Morawiecki said.

Additionally, the prime minister also intends to develop economic relations with Washington during his visit.

"The US invested in Poland over $25 billion, gave hundreds of thousands jobs and wants to create new dozens of thousands jobs by expanding our cooperation, strengthening the nuclear cooperation," he said.

Morawiecki will pay a visit to the US from April 11-13. He is scheduled to hold talks in the White House, meet with representatives of the US leading defense companies and take part in discussions at the International Monetary Fund.

