EU, US Plan To Create Dialogue On Policy, Action Coordination Towards Russia

Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

The European Union and the United States plan to create a high-level dialogue on policy and action coordination towards Russia, according to a joint statement issued after the EU-US summit on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States plan to create a high-level dialogue on policy and action coordination towards Russia, according to a joint statement issued after the EU-US summit on Tuesday.

"To coordinate our policies and actions we plan to establish an EU-US high-level dialogue on Russia," the statement read.

At the same time, the EU and the US said that they will keep channels of communication with Russia open "and possibilities for selective cooperation in areas of common interest".

