EU, US Recognize Growing Cyber Threats to Energy Infrastructure - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The European Union and the United States in a joint statement on Monday said they have recognized growing cyber threats to energy infrastructure and agreed to synchronize the Baltic States' electricity networks with the Continental European Network.

"The EU and the United States also recognize the growing cyber related threats to energy infrastructure and plan to continue related cooperation including in the context of the synchronization of the Baltic States' electricity networks with the Continental European Network," the statement said.