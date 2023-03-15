EU, US Resolve Some Differences Regarding Inflation Reduction Act - EU Commission Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union and the United States had settled some of their differences regarding the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

On Friday, the European Commission head met with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"But as I told you in November, some aspects of the IRA were of concern to us and needed solutions. Now I am happy to report that we have found solutions," von der Leyen said at the European Parliament Plenary Session.

The parties confirmed the understanding on electric vehicles that would allow European automakers to get access to US tax breaks, she added.

"We launched discussions on a critical raw materials agreement. The aim is to ensure that critical raw materials for electric vehicle batteries, extracted or processed in the EU, are treated in the same way as if they came from the US," von der Leyen noted.

The IRA was signed by US President Joe Biden in August 2022.

The document provides for extended tax subsidies to purchase electric vehicles which were assembled in the US and to use batteries with domestically produced components. Under this legislation, $370 billion will be spent on ensuring clean energy and achieving climate goals, and $64 billion on reducing the cost of medicines and health insurance. The act is designed to attract investments in the areas and reduce dependence mainly on Chinese technologies.

The European Commission has previously warned that the act "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the bloc.

In late October 2022, the EU and the US launched a joint task force to address concerns raised by the EU with regard to the IRA and establish close coordination between the sides to promote sustainable green economic development and support resilient supply chains across the Atlantic.