Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:49 PM

EU, US Sign Agreement on Adjustment of Post-Brexit Agricultural Quotas - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The European Union and the United States have reached an agreement to adjust the EU quotas of US agricultural imports following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, the European Commission said on Monday.

Brussels and Washington had negotiated the deal for almost two years.

"The European Union and the United States have concluded negotiations to adjust the European Union's World Trade Organisation (WTO) agricultural quotas, following the UK's withdrawal from the EU," the commission said on its website.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciejowski welcomed the agreement with what he described as the bloc's "most important trade partner.

"

"This agreement - done inside the framework of the WTO - preserves the original volumes but shares them between the EU and the UK. It gives certainty and stability to agricultural trade and our markets," Wojciejowski said.

The agreement covers dozens of quotas on billions of Dollars worth of meat, poultry, dairy, rice, wine, fruit and vegetables from the United States, according to the statement.

The European Union carries out similar negotiations with another 21 countries, while deals had already been struck with Argentina, Australia, Norway, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia, among others.

