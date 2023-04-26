UrduPoint.com

EU, US Sign Agreement On Increasing Defense Cooperation - European Defense Agency

The US Department of Defense and the European Defense Agency (EDA) on Wednesday signed an agreement on increasing defense cooperation between the two sides and enhancing their defense dialogue, the EDA said

"Today, the European Defence Agency (EDA) and the Department of Defense of the United States of America (DoD) have formalised a framework for cooperation through the signing of an Administrative Arrangement (AA). The EDA-DoD AA provides for stronger transatlantic cooperation in defence in specific areas, including in the exchange of information," the European agency said in a press release.

The dialogue within the framework of the agreement will focus on all issues that are in the EDA's competency, including military mobility, supply chain issues and the impact of climate change on defense, according to the press release.

"The EDA-U.S. Administrative Arrangement provides another pillar to strengthen transatlantic cooperation and the link between the EU and the U.S. The European Defence Agency, as the hub for EU defence cooperation, plays a unique role in raising our level of defence cooperation and contributing to make the EU a stronger defence actor and partner," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, as quoted in the statement.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in turn, said that the agreement was "evidence" of the strengthening US-EU relationship and would contribute to transatlantic and global security.

