EU-US Summit To Be Held On June 15

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

EU-US summit to be held on June 15

The EU-US summit will be held in Brussels on June 15, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) The EU-US summit will be held in Brussels on June 15, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

A joint statement with the US Department of State was issued following the meeting of EEAS Secretary-General Stefano Sannino and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Sannino and Sharman called the upcoming summit "as an important step in the revitalized transatlantic partnership." Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council Charles Michel will host US President Joe Biden in Brussels.

Biden will participate at a NATO leaders' summit in Brussels a day earlier.

The leaders are expected to hold talks on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, trade and regulatory policies, as well as various foreign policy questions at the summit.

