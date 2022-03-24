EU, US to Announce New Energy Partnership on Friday - Von Der Leyen

The European Union and the United States will announce a new energy partnership on Friday that will envision additional deliveries of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The European Union and the United States will announce a new energy partnership on Friday that will envision additional deliveries of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow together with (US) President (Joe) Biden we will present a new chapter in our energy partnership it is about additional LNG from the US, for the EU, replacing the Russian LNG we had so far, an important step forward," von der Leyen said.