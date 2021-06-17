UrduPoint.com
EU, US To Continue Discussing Joint Actions On Russia After Geneva Summit - Brussels

The diplomats from the European Union and the United States will continue to discuss further joint actions in Russia after the recent meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Vienna, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali told Sputnik on Thursday

"We were pleased to be able to coordinate and discuss our relations with Russia together with President Biden on Tuesday, and already this morning there has been a meeting between EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino and US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss the follow up to the EU-US summit, particularly on tackling complex foreign policy challenges, such as Russia," Massrali said.

According to the EU official, the bloc welcomes the dialogue "our close transatlantic partner, the United States, and the Russian Federation".

"Yesterday's meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin in Geneva was an opportunity for the US and Russia to discuss a wide range of issues. The European Union and United States ... stand united in their principled approach towards Russia and are ready to respond decisively to its repeating pattern of negative behaviour and harmful activities," Massrali added.

