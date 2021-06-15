UrduPoint.com
EU, US To Create High-Level Climate Action Group With Focus On Climate Diplomacy

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU, US to Create High-Level Climate Action Group With Focus on Climate Diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The European Union and the United States have set up a high-level climate action group with a view to strengthening cooperation on climate diplomacy ahead of the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow, set for November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased that we are establishing today a EU-US high-level climate action group. The main focus is really to work together on the momentum that has been created by the Earth Summit and really work on the climate diplomacy so that we have many many countries going with us towards the COP26 in Glasgow and really forging the ambitions we want to achieve at COP26," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the EU-US summit.

