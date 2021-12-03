EU, US to Create New Forum for Dialog on Security, Defense - Senior EU Military

Senior officials from the United States and the European Union are developing a new channel that will enable them to address a wide range of security and defense issues, Director General of the EU Military Staff, Vice Adm. Herve Blejean, said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Senior officials from the United States and the European Union are developing a new channel that will enable them to address a wide range of security and defense issues, Director General of the EU Military Staff, Vice Adm. Herve Blejean, said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell might announce the initiative later in the day, Blejean told the US Defense news magazine on Thursday.

"What we need from this dialogue is for it to be concrete, not just to be an expression of wishful thinking," Blejean said, as quoted in the report.

The new concept is to standardize the ties of the American and European defense personnel. Possible cooperation is expected to enhance countering threats relating to cyberspace and climate change, as well as joint efforts in innovation technologies.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of State and the European External Action Service stated that the cooperation with China should be maintained and rivalry should be "responsibly" managed, while the EU and the US need to foster "continuous and close contacts" with each other in investments and economic issues.