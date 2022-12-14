EU, US to Increase Transatlantic Cooperation in Confronting Russia - European Commission

The European Union and the United States will hold the EU-US Justice and Home Affairs ministerial meeting in Washington on Thursday to strengthen cooperation in assisting Ukraine and confronting Russia, as well as in tackling terrorism and organized crime, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, 15 December, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson will attend the EU-US Justice and Home Affairs ministerial meeting in Washington D.C...Discussions will focus on the targeted support to Ukraine, in light of Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion.

The EU and US will step up cooperation on sanctions enforcement, confiscation of assets, accountability matters to fight impunity, and further work together to support people fleeing the war, and tackle security threats stemming from the war," the commission said in a statement.

According to the statement, US Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Czech ministers for justice and for the interior, Pavel Blazek and Vit Rakusan, respectively, will also take part in the meeting.

In addition, the diplomats will discuss cooperation in joint combat against terrorism and organized crime, the statement noted.