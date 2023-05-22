EU, US to Launch Joint Mechanism for Personal Data Protection This Summer - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union and the United States are planning to complete work on a joint mechanism for personal data protection and put it into operation by this summer to safeguard citizens' private lives, European Commission spokesman for justice, equality and rule of law Christian Wigand said on Monday.

"We expect this data protection framework between the EU and the US to be fully functional by this summer, and this will guarantee stability and legal certainty both sought by businesses, and will also guarantee strict protection of the private lives of citizens," Wigand told a press briefing.

The announcement came after earlier on Monday, the Data Protection Commission of Ireland, which acts on behalf of the EU, issued a decision requiring that Facebook's parent company Meta (both banned in Russia as extremist) pay a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine for violations related to the transfer of EU users' data to the US.

The new framework is expected to regulate, in particular, those issues raised in the Meta case, the European Commission spokesman said.