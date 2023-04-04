EU, US to Reduce Dependence on Russian Nuclear Materials - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The European Union and the United States have agreed to activate their cooperation to decrease their dependence on Russian nuclear fuel supplies, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday following the 10th EU-US Energy Council.

"The Council intends to intensify cooperation to reduce dependency on Russia for nuclear materials and fuel cycle services, and supports ongoing efforts by affected EU Member States to diversify nuclear fuel supplies, as appropriate," the statement read.

The statement also mentioned diversifying gas supplies to the EU to eliminate its reliance on Russian fossil fuels and enhancing energy security in Moldova and Ukraine.

In particular, it called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Russian control and its return under Kiev's administration.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union has started seeking ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the US, Qatar and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the exports of LNG from the United States to Europe had increased by 140% to 56 billion cubic meters in 2022 year-on-year.